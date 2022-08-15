Early this morning, an art-covered hot air balloon lifted into the skies over Thamesmead and will do so over several evenings this week — and before it takes off people will be able to walk around the inside of the balloon.

The morning flight was a proving demonstration for the 25-metre tall hot air balloon, which has been specially made for the event, as it’s covered in art designed by local people. Artists, Neil Musson and Jono Retallick (musson+retallick), who turned up in steampunk outfits, have spent the past couple of years working with the local community to capture their personal memories of living in the area, and create works of art.

These have then been enlarged and printed onto balloon fabric, to float over Thamesmead over a number of evenings.

On the days the balloon is to fly, you can also turn up in the late afternoon and walk inside the balloon, as it’s inflated on the ground with a large fan, so, with shoes taken off, you can wander around the inside of a giant hot air balloon before it gets the blasts of hot air that will lift it skywards.

Side inflation of the balloon will take place during the afternoon on the day of the flight. The hot air balloon will be flying over Thamesmead for five evenings – weather permitting — from 6:30pm to 9pm.

If making a special trip – check here before leaving in case the wind or weather causes that evening’s flight to be cancelled.

All the locations are a short walk or bus ride from Abbey Wood station, save Gallions Reach, which is easier to get via a 20-minute walk along the river from Woolwich station on the Elizabeth line. A tip – maybe try to arrive just before dusk, as you can see the art lit up by the setting sun, but also as it gets a bit darker, illuminated from within by the basts from the hot air burners.

The event is the inaugural Thamesmead Open, an art competition organised by Peabody, which is currently redeveloping the Thamesmead estate.