Your chance to help test a prototype aircraft design

Would you like to see inside a protoype aircraft design and help test its evacuation processes? Then you’re in luck!

The prototype plane is a Blended-Wing Body aircraft (BWB). Unlike current passenger aeroplanes, which are essentially long tubes with two wings, BWB planes don’t have a clear divide between the wings and the main body of the aeroplane. As a result,they should be quieter and use less fuel to carry passengers.

However, due to the unusual design, designers of the new planes need to test how people can be evacuated from these much wider planes and make sure designs allow for a quick and safe exit if needed. Therefore, Cranfield University and the University of Greenwich have built a full-size mocked-up interior of a test plane to practice on and are looking for volunteers who can spare half a day testing how these novel planes could be evacuated if they ever needed to.

During the trials, participants will board the BWB mock-up, receive a pre-flight safety briefing from cabin crew, and then, at an unspecified time, be instructed to evacuate due to an emergency. Everyone will be asked to quickly but safely make their way to an exit.

As a series of trials are planned, they’re looking for over 1,500 volunteers between the ages of 18-65 years, so there are plenty of chances to be chosen to have a fun day out pretending to be a passenger (I mean, help out in sombre and serious research).

Further details for volunteers to consider are:

The BWB cabin mock-up will be stationary at all times and is ground-based. There are no stairs to board or disembark.

Audio will be used in the cabin to simulate engines starting, taxiing and take-off.

Smoke will not be used in the cabin to simulate and emergency.

Emergency evacuation slides will not be used.

Each evacuation trial will involve a large number of people, so volunteers must be comfortable in crowded places.

Volunteers behaviour in the cabin will be recorded by overhead cameras.

Each participant will be involved in three evacuation trials during the day.

The trials are scheduled for Tuesdays and Fridays between the 4th and 21st of February 2025 and will take place on the Cranfield University campus in Cranfield, Bedfordshire.

To apply to be a trialist of the new aircraft, go here.

I recommend reading that page in full before completing the online form, which can be found in the “how to register” section beneath the FAQs.

Getting to Cranfield University campus

The easiest way for public transport users is to catch a train to Bedford or Milton Keynes, and then there are buses to Cranfield.

It looks likely that Milton Keynes would be the best point for Londoners, as the train trip is about half an hour from central London (50 mins to Bedford) and the fares are slightly cheaper (ave £25), and then it’s about 20 minutes by bus to the university site, which aptly is next to an airport.

Or you can drive.