Young V&A wins the Art Fund Museum of the Year 2024 award

East London’s Young V&A museum has won the world’s largest museum prize after it was named the Art Fund Museum of the Year for 2024, and awarded a £120,000 prize.

Young V&A reopened a year ago following a £13 million capital project to transform the former V&A Museum of Childhood in Bethnal Green into a museum of creativity with a brief from the museum’s young co-designers to create ‘the world’s most joyful museum’.

Young V&A offers three permanent galleries (Play, Imagine and Design); a temporary exhibition space; restored Grade II listed architectural features; improved retail and café spaces; new accessible routes and facilities, including an accredited Changing Places Toilet (the first and only in Tower Hamlets); and an enhanced and expanded Clore Learning Centre and Creative Studios.

Young V&A welcomed over 590,000 people in the first nine months of opening – a 223% increase on the V&A Museum of Childhood’s figures for the same period in 2019/20 – indicating Young V&A’s significant appeal.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, said: “Our world-leading museums are a source of creativity and curiosity that can inspire lifelong passions for learning, history and the arts.

“This year’s Art Fund Museum of the Year was a tough competition with an exciting shortlist representing institutions from across the country. Congratulations to the Young V&A on this achievement, recognising their hard work to create a unique space dedicated to young people.”

The other shortlisted museums, all highly commended by the judges, are:

Craven Museum (Skipton, North Yorkshire)

Dundee Contemporary Arts (Dundee)

Manchester Museum (Manchester)

National Portrait Gallery (London).

Each finalist will receive £15,000. Together with £120,000 received by the winning museum, the total prize money for Art Fund Museum of the Year is £180,000, which was increased in 2023 to mark 120 years of Art Fund supporting museums.

The prize is funded by Art Fund’s members who buy a National Art Pass. Pass holders enjoy discounts and benefits at the finalist museums and hundreds more museums, galleries and historic places across the UK, whilst also supporting Art Fund’s work championing and supporting museums.

Previous winners of Art Fund Museum of the Year 2013 – 2023: