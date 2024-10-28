Young SEND interns helping to build the new Piccadilly line trains

When the new Piccadilly line trains arrive in London, parts of them will have been built by students with special educational needs (SEND) who have been taken on by Siemens Mobility at their Goole factory.

In collaboration with Selby College, Siemens Mobility is providing supported work opportunities for young people with learning disabilities between the ages of 18 and 24 to gain work experience alongside education.

Six successful candidates have started on this year’s programme at Siemens Mobility’s Goole Rail Village, where they will rotate through work placements alongside their college courses.

The initiative comes as research reveals only 4.8% of individuals with learning disabilities or autism spectrum conditions in England are in permanent paid employment, compared to 80% of their peers.

The supported internship scheme is tailored to provide participants with the skills and confidence needed to thrive in the workforce. Working with a job coach and a tutor, the individuals will have access to specialised training and hands-on practical experience across various areas of the Rail Village. Placements will rotate through the Components Facility, which services rail gearboxes and motors, the warehouse, office and administration, and security and facilities maintenance.

The opportunity has been specifically designed by Siemens and the colleges to assist young individuals who would otherwise face significant challenges accessing employment opportunities.

CEO of Siemens Mobility, Sambit Banerjee, said: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of the DFN project SEARCH supported internship scheme, which builds upon our commitment to fostering a culture of inclusivity at Siemens Mobility. Our goal is to equip participants with essential skills and confidence needed to thrive in the workforce. We understand the challenges these individuals face in accessing employment opportunities, which is why we are committed to providing equal opportunities and support, enabling everyone to feel like they belong at Siemens Mobility.”

Around 80 percent of the new trains will be built at Goole in Yorkshire, with the first few trains assembled in Austria. The first of the new trains arrived in London recently for network testing.

The first passengers can expect to ride in one later next year.