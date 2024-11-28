You can get a personalised blue bag from this IKEA exhibition

A somewhat fun exhibition has opened on Oxford Street, which is all about IKEA’s famous blue bags, and you can buy a personalised bag from them.

As an exhibition, it’s fairly small, and where I had expected it to be big and jokey or big and terribly serious, it’s actually quite small and polished. In fact, most of the exhibition is a mini IKEA store at the back, and the real prize — the chance to buy a personalised blue bag.

The personalisation allows you to add two letters to the blue bag in one of three locations and either in blue or yellow letters. No guesses what I went for.

You pay the standard 50p or 75p for the blue bag, and then, if you’re a member of the IKEA loyalty scheme, the customisation is free — otherwise, it’s £3 for the letters to be glued on.

Oh, and you absolutely must push the button at this curtain-clad alcove and be ready when a blue hand emerges to present you with a free gift.

There’s a shop at the back with a lot of household goods — and while I didn’t spy any tealights, they are selling miniature blue bags as keyrings, which is rather fun in a silly sort of way.

It’s an odd thing, an exhibition about a blue bag, but undeniably, these cheap yet strong bags have somehow become iconic. In a way, while they are undeniably mass-produced examples of commerce, they are also somewhat a repudiation of the modern mania for expensive goods where you’re paying a hefty premium for the label, not the product.

The IKEA bag is the antithesis of modern trends, and that’s probably why it’s somehow wormed its way into the national consciousness as something functional that raises a smile when you get one.

To then put on an exhibition about the bag is both weirdly eccentric and yet so oddly perfect.

The only thing missing was some Breen from the Narn homeworld.

The exhibition, Hus of FRAKTA will be next to Oxford Circus until March 2025 and will be free to visit. The exhibition is open from 11am to 8pm daily except Sundays, when it is open from 12pm to 6pm.