Bank tube station has become the latest station to join the expanding mobile phone coverage on the London Underground.

Within the station, the Central line platforms, passageways, and escalators leading to and from the main ticket hall now have mobile coverage. Later this year, coverage will also be extended to the platforms of the Northern line when the City branch of the Northern line is also covered for the first time.

Work will soon start to add mobile phone coverage to the Waterloo & City line, other station entrances, and ticket hall areas within Bank station.

Shashi Verma, Chief Technology Officer at TfL said: “We’re pleased that customers using Bank station are now starting to get high-speed mobile coverage on their phones within the station, as part of the next stage of our project with Boldyn Networks to bring it to the whole Tube network. Throughout 2024, coverage will expand across the Tube and Elizabeth line, allowing more customers to get the latest travel information, access social media, check their emails, make calls, and stream videos while using these services.”

In the coming weeks, more stations in Zone 1, such as Leicester Square and Piccadilly Circus, will start to get mobile coverage.

Mobile phone coverage will continue expanding on the Victoria, Piccadilly, and Bakerloo lines over the rest of this year, as well as along the southern end and some part of the City branch of the Northern line.

With the ongoing expansion, over a quarter of Tube stations with platforms that are ‘underground’, and therefore usually unable to get a mobile signal, now have 4G mobile coverage. When combined with sections of the London Underground that are above ground, this means that around two-thirds of the whole network has mobile coverage.

List of underground stations where mobile coverage is now available:

Central line

Holland Park

Notting Hill Gate

Queensway

Lancaster Gate

Marble Arch

Oxford Circus (Central line only)

Tottenham Court Road

Holborn (Central line only)

Chancery Lane

St Pauls

Bank (Central line only)

Northern line

Belsize Park

Chalk Farm

Archway

Tufnell Park

Kentish Town (station closed but 4G will still be provided to platforms for passing trains)

Camden Town

Mornington Crescent

Euston (Charing Cross Branch)

Warren Street (Northern line only)

Goodge Street

Tottenham Court Road

Elizabeth line

Paddington

Bond Street

Tottenham Court Road

Farringdon

Liverpool Street (Elizabeth line only)

Whitechapel

Canary Wharf

Woolwich

Jubilee line

Westminster

Waterloo (Jubilee line only)

Southwark

London Bridge (Jubilee line only)

Bermondsey

Canada Water

Canary Wharf

North Greenwich

Piccadilly line

Covent Garden

The system, delivered in partnership with Boldyn Networks, will also host the new Emergency Services Network (ESN). When fully operational, it will give first responders access to life-saving data, images, and information in live situations and emergencies on the frontline.