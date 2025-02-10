Work starts on building step-free access for Hither Green station

One of the railway’s largest step-free access projects has started at Hither Green station, where a large footbridge with lifts will link the six platforms for the first time.

The station is built next to a junction on the Southeastern lines. Although it was built as a single station, as it splays out over two railway lines, it looks like it was built as two separate stations side by side. At the moment, the main entrance to the station is via a tunnel that runs under the railway and then up a long, steep slope to the central platforms.

To give an idea of how steep the entrance slope is, compare the angle of the handrail to the posters in the photo below.

Once in the centre of the station at platforms 4 and 5, to get to the other platforms, people have to choose one of two footbridges, depending on which side they are going to.

After a couple of years of planning work, construction has started on a replacement footbridge with lifts that will replace the old footbridges and two new entrances that will supplement the existing tunnel route.

Because of the size of the footbridge needed to provide step-free access and because it will span six platforms, the project is probably England’s largest railway step-free project.

The sides of the station where the new entrances will be built are now being cleared of vegetation, and signs are up advising locals of parking restrictions on the eastern side of the station while construction works are carried out. Similar road restrictions on the other side of the station will come into effect later this year.

Main construction will start next month, with piling for the new station entrances being installed. The foundations for the new footbridge will go in during the spring, and steelwork installation is expected to start in Autumn 2025.

The new lifts and footbridge are expected to open in Autumn 2027.

Normally, building something this large would require a large building site, but Network Rail already owns the land between the railway tracks, which has been cleared for the construction works. Once finished, the centre of the new footbridge will also partially sit in the depot as a station expansion. The two outer platforms, 1 and 6, will also be widened.

The project is being managed by Network Rail, and BAM Nuttall is delivering the construction work.

Once the new footbridge is open in late 2027, the two old footbridges will be removed.