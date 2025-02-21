Winning architect for the British Museum’s redevelopment announced

The architect who will lead the British Museum’s redeveloped western wing has been announced.

The western side of the Museum, where the redevelopment will take place, currently houses collections from Ancient Egypt, Greece (including the Parthenon Sculptures), Rome, Ancient Assyria, and the Middle East. Including the galleries, the redevelopment will encompass about a third of the British Museum’s space and significant back-of-house areas in one of the most ambitious projects of its kind.

As many visitors will confirm, the galleries are rather dated in appearance. They also lack decent air cooling systems, which makes them uncomfortably hot in summer, and navigating your way around can be a bit of a mess.

The chosen architect is Paris-based Lina Ghotmeh Architecture and her team will now work with the Museum to develop initial designs by mid-2026 for this key stage in its Masterplan transformation project.

Although details other than the core concept aren’t provided at the moment, compared to the other shortlisted designs, this looks to be the most “classical” of the concepts, and less likely to outrage the people who like to be outraged.

The end product though might look very different from the concepts.

An exhibition with the winning and shortlisted concepts is in the museum’s Reading Room until 2nd March.

The Museum has confirmed that it will stay open to the public throughout the works on the Master Plan, although galleries will need to close or move around at times to accommodate the builders.

It will be several years before any work starts, though, as the plans will need to undergo lengthy consultations while the museum raises the money to pay for them.

Updated – the winning architect, not the winning design, has been announced.