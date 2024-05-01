Good news if you’ve never been to the William Morris Gallery in Walthamstow, as it’s extending its opening hours.

(c) William Morris Gallery

Housed in the Grade II* listed building that was once Morris’s family home, the museum is the only public gallery devoted to the designer, craftsman and radical socialist William Morris.

The Gallery is free to visit and usually open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10am to 5pm.

However, from this week onwards until September, the museum’s opening hours will be extended to 8pm every Thursday.

The late opening also coincides with their current exhibition, which is dedicated to the influential folk-craft movement that developed in Japan in the 1920s and 1930s. With works including ceramics, woodwork, paper, toys, textiles, photography and film, the exhibition incorporates unseen pieces from significant private collections in the UK and Japan, along with museum loans and historic footage from the Mingei Film Archive.

So, there is a good reason to pay a visit at the moment, especially with the late openings on Thursday evenings through this summer.

The café will also stay open late for drinks.

The William Morris Gallery is quite easy to reach. It’s only a 12-15-minute walk or a short bus ride from Walthamstow Central station on the Victoria line or about 20 minutes on the London Overground from Liverpool Street.

  1. John Mickleburgh says:
    1 May 2024 at 5:19 pm

    Perhaps you should check https://williammorrissociety.org/our-museum/ & The William Morris Society, you can then enjoy a pint in The Dove

