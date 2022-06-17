During the Wimbledon fortnight, a number of screens are set up across London so people can watch the balls bouncing between bats on a larger screen. Be aware that seats tend to get grabbed fast for the big matches, as you might expect, but you’ll often be able to sit on the floor/grass, so bring a rug.

Canary Wharf

Large screen on the grass lawn above the main shopping centre, so plenty of options for food/drink downstairs as well.

Open daily 11am-7pm (can be later depending on programme), and open all summer for sports and films.

Details here

Hammersmith

Large screen in Lyric Square in the centre of Hammersmith town centre.

Open daily from 27th June to 10th July.

Details here

King’s Cross

A large screen is mounted next to the canal by the outdoor terraces seating behind King’s Cross station.

Will be here all summer.

Details here

London Bridge

Large screen in The Scoop, the terraced area next to the former City Hall.

Open daily from 27th June to 10th July

Details here

Mayfair

Large screen in Brown Hart Gardens, the large open space close to Bond Street.

Open daily 27th June to 10th July 11am to 8pm

Details here

Paddington

Large screen in Merchant Square, the office estate that’s just to the north of Paddington station.

Open daily from 27th June to 10th July

Details here

Tower of London

Next to the tower is St Katherine’s Docks, and they have a floating pontoon in the docks screening the tennis matches.

Open daily from 27th June to 10th July (closed on 28th June).

Details here

Victoria

Large screen set up in the modest courtyard inside Eccleston Yards just to the south of Victoria station.

Open most of the summer for sports events.

Details here

Wandsworth

A large screen will be set up inside the Rams Quarter. Information to be confirmed closer to the date though.

Details here

Wimbledon

Large screen set up on “Murray Mound” next to the main championships. The Hill is situated to the north of No.1 Court Not in Wimbledon, as despite it’s name, the championships take place at Southfields.

Note, you need a ground pass to access this venue.

Details here

A large screen set up in Wimbledon town centre.

Open 27th June to 10th July

Details here