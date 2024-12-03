When digital Was new: Tate Modern’s exhibition celebrates early tech-inspired art

An exhibition about computer art that isn’t really about art generated by computers but inspired by the concept of computers and mathematics in art. This is Tate Modern’s electric dream, a large collection of art that ranges from static works more akin to paintings to entire rooms given over to one artist and one installation.

As a collection, it is a bit all over the place, but that’s much of the appeal of the exhibition for once, as it’s really more an evocation of an early age of experimentation when digital was genuinely new and people were struggling to understand this new binary world.

From paintings created by early computer programmes to conceptual art inspired by this strange new language of ones and zeros, the exhibition starts almost as if it’s an exhibition of randomly modern art so used to the concept we have become to over the decades.

Then the art jumps off the wall and becomes three-dimensional, and we get into the weird world of sculptures trying to distort TV images through layers of pixilated glass — reversing the process of making the digital look more analogue, like a flashing light that is supposed to be looked at with eyes closed.

That just hurt the eyes though.

There are a few strobe effect rooms in the show, and a map tells you how to avoid them if necessary.

Another room is given over to an entire light effect, which with the white balloons bouncing around looked as if it had come right out of The Prisoner.

You get to that through a digital art corridor, which maybe thanks to following two people in front also distracted me into thinking about The Shining.

Away from looking at what’s on display, it’s actually the small signs that educate and explain what the artists were trying to achieve. I would have really liked those to be larger and easier to read — trying to peer at a small sign a couple of feet away behind a rope is not easy.

That gripe aside, this is a really fascinating exhibition, with a vast array of art and literature to look at, some films, and really just a bit of a brain dump into an era when the digital was new and exciting.

The exhibition, Electric Dreams: Art and Technology Before the Internet is at Tate Modern until June 2025

It’s best to book in advance from here as slots are selling out already.