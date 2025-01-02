Westminster Council wants to ban estate agent’s For Sale boards

Westminster Council plans to ban estate agents from placing for-sale signs outside buildings unless explicit permission is requested for each one.

At the moment, UK law permits most buildings to display a For Sale sign to advertise that they’re for sale under the principle of “deemed consent,” so long as the sign complies with size and placement regulations.

However, councils can restrict the use of For Sale signs in selected areas. Some parts of Westminster already ban estate agent boards under the Regulation 7 Direction, which came into effect in 2010 and was itself a tidying up of older legislation dating back as far as 1994.

The existing ban, which covers some of Westminster’s heritage and conservation areas, is intended to improve the areas’ visual appearance by reducing street clutter caused by the adverts.

The authorisation for the existing partial ban expires in May 2025, and the council now wants to ban estate agent boards across the entire borough rather than just selected areas. It’s now seeking permission from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government for a Regulation 7 Direction to remove deemed consent for the display of Estate Agents’ Boards across the entire City of Westminster.

The council also wants the order to be indefinite so they don’t need to seek renewals every few years.

Apart from the visual impact of decluttering the streets of For Sale signs, the council also argues that with most property searches taking place online, there’s less need for street signs outside homes and commercial buildings advertising that they’re for sale.

There are also concerns that some estate agents are not fully complying with the existing regulations governing For Sale signs. Only one per property is allowed, which is hard to regulate on blocks of flats, and they have to be removed within 14 days of a sale being completed, which doesn’t always happen.

Property owners and estate agents would still be able to erect a For Sale sign, but only after applying to the council for permission first. There’s been a sharp reduction in such applications in the existing controlled areas over the past few years, from 511 requests in 2013 to just 18 in 2023.

If the Secretary of State, Angela Rayner, were to refuse a borough-wide ban, the council would seek to renew the existing ban on signs and expand it to cover all designated conservation areas. However, the difference between the two in an area as historic as Westminster is modest, leaving only some small areas around Victoria and parts of Kilburn and Lisson Grove free to display For Sale signs.

The likelihood is that the estate agent’s For Sale sign’s days are numbered.