Westminster Abbey corrects Brontë Sisters’ memorial mistake – 85 years after it was made

A mistake on Westminster Abbey’s memorial to the Brontë sisters has been driving a researcher a bit dotty since it was spotted, and now, it’s been fixed.

The Brontë memorial was installed in Poets Corner on 8th October 1939 without much ceremony as it was on the outbreak of WWII. Paul de Labilliere, then Dean of Westminster, wrote in a letter to The Times that “I should greatly wish that its completion should be marked by a ceremonial unveiling but in these times anything of that sort is out of the question.”

And for the past 85 years, thousands of people have walked past the memorial without noticing the mistake.

What’s missing are the diaereses (dots) that should go over the ‘e’ of the names of the literary sisters, Charlotte, Emily and Anne.

Once they were informed, the Abbey arranged for the mistake to be corrected, and the work to add the diaereses was carried out by an Abbey stonemason tapping the dots in and an Abbey conservator painting them.

Interestingly, the text on Westminster Abbey’s website was correct, but no one noticed that the photo of the tablet next to the text showed the mistake, and no one noticed. Now, both are correct.

Meanwhile, Brontë Society researcher, Sharon Wright has been endeavouring to unravel the mystery of their omission in 1939. A letter in the Abbey archive from Donald Hopewell, President of the Brontë Society, to the Dean of Westminster, dated 1st May 1939, clearly gives instructions for the wording of the memorial, which includes the diaereses.

The two dots, which are fairly rare in English, have a key role in the evolution of the Brontë name and indicate the division of a word into two syllables, and evolved from their father Patrick’s Irish surname of Prunty or Brunty when he entered St. John’s College, Cambridge, in 1802. In this situation, the diaeresis indicates that the e should be pronounced rather than being silent.

But the puzzle of the misspelt Brontë tablet remains.

Rebecca Yorke, Director of the Brontë Society, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with this outcome and are very grateful to the Dean of Westminster and his colleagues at the Abbey for their positive response to Sharon’s enquiries. As the Brontës and their work are loved and respected all over the world, it’s entirely appropriate that their name is spelled correctly on their memorial. I’m sure that everyone at the Brontë Society and the Brontë Parsonage Museum, as well as Brontë enthusiasts across the world, will be very excited to learn about this new episode in the enduring story of Charlotte, Emily and Anne.”