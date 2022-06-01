Published by London Theatre No Comments ↓

A host of West End shows will put up free performances in Trafalgar Square later next month as part of the West End Live event to show off Theatreland’s offerings.

West End LIVE remains free and unticketed as in previous years and takes place on the following dates:

  • Saturday 25th June: 11am – 5pm
  • Sunday 26th June: 12 midday – 5pm

No tickets are required and entry is on a first come, first served basis.

List of shows appearing at West End LIVE 2022

More shows and acts will be announced in the lead-up to the event

The event will be BSL interpreted.

  • & Juliet
  • Back To The Future – The Musical
  • Disney’s Beauty And The Beast
  • Bonnie And Clyde The Musical
  • The Book Of Mormon
  • Chess, Kinky Boots and Treason at Drury Lane
  • The Choir Of Man
  • Come From Away
  • Dear Evan Hansen
  • The Drifters Girl
  • Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World The Musical
  • Disney’s Frozen
  • Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical
  • Grease The Musical
  • The Great Gatsby
  • Hamilton
  • Heathers The Musical
  • Jersey Boys
  • Legally Blonde The Musical
  • Disney’s The Lion King
  • Magic Mike Live
  • Mamma Mia!
  • Mary Poppins
  • The RSC’s Matilda The Musical
  • Les Misérables
  • Moulin Rouge! The Musical
  • My Fair Lady
  • Only Fools And Horses The Musical
  • The Phantom Of The Opera
  • Pretty Woman: The Musical
  • Six
  • South Pacific
  • Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
  • Wicked

