A host of West End shows will put up free performances in Trafalgar Square later next month as part of the West End Live event to show off Theatreland’s offerings.

West End LIVE remains free and unticketed as in previous years and takes place on the following dates:

Saturday 25th June: 11am – 5pm

Sunday 26th June: 12 midday – 5pm

No tickets are required and entry is on a first come, first served basis.

List of shows appearing at West End LIVE 2022

More shows and acts will be announced in the lead-up to the event

The event will be BSL interpreted.