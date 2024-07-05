Weekend sale on Horrible Histories – Terrible Tudors tickets

What became of the headless wives of Henry? Was there really a punch up with the Pope? Meet Bloody Mary and watch as Ed falls dead in his bed and survive the Spanish Armada.

It might be nice to really connect with history, feel like it was speaking to you. The trouble is everyone’s already dead. Fear not, Horrible Histories have you covered. Settle in and meet people from history. There are horrid Henries and an evil Elizabeth, pull up a seat and prepare to hear the lore (and the lies) surrounding the torturing Tudors.

Whoever said history was boring didn’t know you could leave the nasty bits in!

The Horrible Histories stage shows have toured around the UK since the first premiered in 2005, and there’s now a sale on London performances from 25th July to 1st September 2024.

Prices start from £19, usually £28, with offers on other seats, such as £32 seats on sale for £21 and £39 seats discounted to £26.

Book here by 8th July 2024.