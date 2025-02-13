Weekend rail disruptions ahead: Thameslink & EMR services north of London affected until June

Network Rail is warning that Thameslink and East Midlands Railway services north of London will be disrupted most weekends from late February through early June.

Alongside upgrades to allow East Midlands Railway (EMR) to introduce new bi-mode trains, work will also be carried out to remove the temporary bridge at Agar Grove in Camden. Alongside that, early development and enabling work will be carried out on the access improvements to Luton and Flitwick stations, a bridge replacement at Harlington, and the new Wixams station.

Other work will include track upgrades to improve service reliability and drainage improvements to prevent flooding. Further progress will be made on the rail link to SEGRO’s Radlett Strategic Freight Interchange, Hertfordshire, and dozens of maintenance jobs will be performed along the section of route that is closed.

However, all that means that trains can’t run on weekends in the affected areas.

Services will be affected on the following days:

Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd February On Saturday, buses replace trains from Bedford to Luton, and Bedford to Harpenden on Sunday. Buses will also run from Bedford to Hitchin on the East Coast Main Line.

Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd March Buses replace trains from Luton to Mill Hill Broadway all weekend. Buses will also run to the East Coast Main Line between Luton Airport Parkway, Luton, and Hitchin and between Harpenden, St Albans, and Potters Bar.

Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th March No trains will run between Luton and Finsbury Park to London Bridge, or Wimbledon/Sutton. Buses run between Luton and St Pancras, calling at all stations except Kentish Town. They also connect to the East Coast Main Line between Luton Airport Parkway, Luton, and Hitchin and between Harpenden, St Albans, and Potters Bar.

Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th March Buses replace trains from Luton to Mill Hill Broadway all weekend. Buses will also run to the East Coast Main Line between Luton Airport Parkway, Luton, and Hitchin and between Harpenden, St Albans, and Potters Bar.

Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th April Buses replace trains between Luton and West Hampstead Thameslink all weekend. Buses will also run across to the East Coast Main Line between Luton Airport Parkway, Luton and Hitchin, and also between Harpenden, St Albans and Potters Bar.

Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th April Buses replace trains between Luton and West Hampstead Thameslink all weekend. Buses will also run across to the East Coast Main Line between Luton Airport Parkway, Luton and Hitchin, and also between Harpenden, St Albans and Potters Bar.

Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th May Buses replace trains between Luton and West Hampstead Thameslink all weekend. Buses will also run across to the East Coast Main Line between Luton Airport Parkway, Luton and Hitchin, and also between Harpenden, St Albans and Potters Bar.

Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th May Buses replace trains between Harpenden and Bedford all weekend. Buses will also run from Bedford to Hitchin on the East Coast Main Line.

Saturday 31st May and Sunday 1st June Buses replace trains from Bedford to Mill Hill Broadway all weekend. Buses will run between Bedford and Luton and Luton to Mill Hill Broadway. Passengers can also use buses to get to the East Coast Main Line between Luton Airport Parkway, Luton, and Hitchin and between Harpenden, St Albans, and Potters Bar.



Mark Budden, route director for East Midlands, said: “These vital upgrades between Bedford and London along the Midland Main Line are a crucial step in delivering a more reliable and efficient railway for many years to come.

“We understand how disruptive work like this is and I’m sorry to passengers who will need to re-plan their journeys. We’re making sure we make the best use of these weekends and carrying out dozens of jobs which will make our railway more reliable at the same time.

“I’d ask passengers to make sure they know which weekends are affected and plan their journeys well in advance.”