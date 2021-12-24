The Waterloo and City line on the London Underground has been totally suspended until early January due to Covid related staff shortages.

The line shares staff with the Central line which uses the same trains, so staff are being diverted from the W&C line to work on the Central line to keep that line operational, as it’s far busier and needs as many drivers as possible.

The Waterloo and City line had only recently restored full weekday service in early November following partial resumption in June, as its drivers had spent most of the pandemic helping out on the Central line.

A TfL spokesperson said: “The Central line has remained busier than the Waterloo & City line, which is currently experiencing very low demand, so our Waterloo & City line drivers will be driving Central line trains to ensure we can continue to provide a good service where there is greater demand. As a result, services on the Waterloo & City line will be suspended on Thursday until early January.”

Although seen as an important link with the City of London, closure over the Christmas period will be less of a problem than at any other time.

Although TfL will currently only say that the Waterloo and City line will be closed until “early January”, it will almost certainly have to reopen by 15th January, as that’s when the Northern line bank branch is due to close for several months to allow the Bank station upgrade to link up its new tunnels.