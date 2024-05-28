There will be (at least) three free “fan zones in London for people wanting to watch the Paris Olympics this summer.

Alongside the big screen sporting action, visitors to the Team GB Fanzone at King’s Cross in London will also enjoy/endure (delete as apropriate) live DJ sets, the chance to try their hand at Olympic-themed activities, and a programme of onstage entertainment, including Q&As and medal celebrations with Team GB’s returning athletes.

Team GB says that they aim to secure further sites closer to the date.

Each Fanzone will open on Friday 26th July in time for the Opening Ceremony, running until the day of the Closing Ceremony on Sunday 11th August.

In London three fan zones have been announced:

Battersea Power Station

Grosvenor Square

King’s Cross (Lewis Cubitt Square)

Outside London: