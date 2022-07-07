A decade after the remains of King Richard III were found under a car park in Leicester, there’s an exhibition about the discovery opening in London later this year.

The exhibition, at the Wallace Collection is a tie-in with a movie, The Lost King, about the discovery that’s coming out at the same time, and the Wallace is going to be looking at how artists represented the King over the centuries since his death.

Since the 19th -century, a sinister painting by Paul Delaroche, Edward V and The Duke of York in the Tower, has provided the modern imagination with an indelible image of what has been judged to be Richard’s greatest crime, the alleged murder of the two ‘princes’ in the Tower of London. Weapons and armour at the Wallace Collection have been referenced by generations of artists in their interpretations of the Battle of Bosworth, where Richard was famously slain. Finally, from the mid-20th -century, Wallace Collection staff have served as advisors to filmmakers placing this notorious figure on the silver screen, including Sir Laurence Olivier’s famous retelling of the story.

The new exhibition will aim to tell this story for the first time, displaying art and armour alongside costumes created for the new film.

This exhibition, The Lost King: Imagining Richard III, will open at the Wallace Collection on 7th September and runs until early January 2023. It will be free to visit.

The documentary-movie will be released in UK cinemas on 7th October.