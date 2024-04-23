A free exhibition of Vivienne Westwood’s clothes and possessions is coming to London in June, ahead of a sale of the collection.

The British fashion designer and activist Dame Vivienne Westwood is recognised globally as one of the most influential designers of modern times, having established one of the world’s leading fashion brands. The sale, by Christie’s auction house, of items chosen by Andreas Kronthaler, Vivienne’s husband and Creative Director of Vivienne Westwood will raise funds for charitable causes she championed.

The fashion, jewellery and accessories will be offered to benefit The Vivienne Foundation, Amnesty International and Médecins Sans Frontières, alongside THE BIG PICTURE – Vivienne’s Playing Cards, a project by The Vivienne Foundation to raise funds for Greenpeace.

More than 200 lots spanning four decades will be offered across the two sales, each representing a significant moment in Vivienne’s life and career. The earliest look dates from Autumn/Winter 1983/84 and continues through her latest creations.

Ahead of the sale though, a free public exhibition showcasing Vivienne Westwood: The Personal Collection will take place at Christie’s headquarters on King Street in central London from Friday 14th to Monday 24th June 2024.

It’ll be open 10am to 5pm Mon to Fri and 12 to 5pm at weekends, and will be free to visit.

The exhibition is a viewing for prospective buyers — but also open to the public who will have a rare chance to see the collection before it’s sold.

There will also be a catalogue for sale, which are often collector items themselves.