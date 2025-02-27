Visiting the church of St Peter and St Paul, Cudham

This church, not far from Charles Darwin’s home, has been the site of Christian worship from before the Norman conquest, and although the church building today is younger, it’s only slightly so.

It was likely chosen as a location for a church and settlement thanks to being at the top of a very steep hill, near the village of Downe — this is a part of London with a heck of a lot of ups and downs in very short order, and most of them are quite steep.

I realised this when thinking it might make for a nice wander from Down House, not realising just how steep the climb would be.

Finally, at the top is the village of Cudham, which, as villages go, is about 60% cricket pitch, 10% church, 10% pub, and some homes. In other words it’s English.

The church itself though. The date it was founded is unknown, but it would likely have been in the early wave of Christianity’s takeover of the country. There is a record from AD953 for the purchasing of some oil. The Domesday Book of 1086 records that “Gilbert Maminot [ half brother of William the Conqueror] holds of the bishop Codeham … a church is there”

It’s likely that the older, smaller Saxon church was demolished and rebuilt on a much larger footprint by the new Norman overlords, who introduced many changes to how the churches were organised and worship was carried out.

The chancel was rebuilt in the 13th century, and the arcades on either side were added about a century later. Apart from occasional repairs, adding a tower at one end, and, of course, the Puritan revolution, not much seemed to happen church-wise until the Victorians got involved.

There was a small restoration in 1846 and a much larger one in the 1890s, which, in the fashion of the time, attempted to restore the church to its assumed original style—which was usually a romantic fantasy rather than based on real facts. Sadly, that means the church today is structurally Norman, but aesthetically, it’s a simple Victorian village parish church.

Not unpleasant, just a lot of the history got whitewashed away.

My visit to the church occurred just as a service was finishing, so yes to popping in for a look, but not to linger too long, which is a pity as home-based research tells me I missed seeing some interesting survivors from the Norman church, and evidence of how it was used over the centuries.

A long standing legend of a tunnel from the church to a nearby house was proven to be false (as most of them are) in 1971 when restoration work was carried out and the chapel cleared.

I really should research before visiting, but so many of my visits are a case of casually wandering around randomly and seeing what I find. Which I prefer, even if occasionally I get home and slap my head at what I missed.

Unsurprisingly, for a church this old, the graveyard is extensive, and most of the graves “face” the cricket pitch, so it is an ideal resting place for cricket fans. If less so for the dead who don’t care for the sport.

There also seems to be a problem with relatives of the dead recently accusing church volunteers of trimming the flowers they lay on the graves. As a sign explains, it’s the local deer who spot a nice snack and aren’t too fussed about who left it there, so please stop blaming the church volunteers.

A fair number of memorial benches are dotted around, and there’s a remarkable post sign which might have been from a bench or maybe a gate that’s lost most of the gate.

It’s one of those postcard pretty churches that, judging by the number of people coming out after their service, is still an important part of the local community.