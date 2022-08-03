Just around the corner from the London Cable Car is a three-floor high viewing platform, that gives views, of a sort across the North Greenwich area.

It’s also a work of public art, and is said to be based on a mix of Tudor, Georgian and Victorian architectural styles. The structure is timber studwork, with the design featuring a galvanized steel, powder coated staircase in bright yellow. Created by Studio Weave, in collaboration with HATO and illustrator Jay Cover, the viewing platform, officially called “33” is said to be modelled on an artist’s folly.

You can walk around it in the winter months, but the door to walk upstairs is only unlocked in the summer months. As it’s a totally open structure, it’s not really that obvious why people can’t go up in winter. As I went up the security guard asked if I had children, and after a bit of language problems confirmed that I didn’t. Not sure what the problem is with children.

So far, lots of restrictions.

However, it’s curiously fun to wander around and go up to the very top, where unlike viewing platforms with wide expansive views, this one frames the views through open windows in the open walls.

Lots of faded painted symbols on the floor reference domestic clutter, with sofas and tables painted onto the flat surface.

The structure is usually open from March to October on Fri, Sat and Sun afternoons.

It’s a fun 5-10 minutes to visit.