Published by London Public Art 2 Comments ↓

Just around the corner from the London Cable Car is a three-floor high viewing platform, that gives views, of a sort across the North Greenwich area.

It’s also a work of public art, and is said to be based on a mix of Tudor, Georgian and Victorian architectural styles. The structure is timber studwork, with the design featuring a galvanized steel, powder coated staircase in bright yellow. Created by Studio Weave, in collaboration with HATO and illustrator Jay Cover, the viewing platform, officially called “33” is said to be modelled on an artist’s folly.

You can walk around it in the winter months, but the door to walk upstairs is only unlocked in the summer months. As it’s a totally open structure, it’s not really that obvious why people can’t go up in winter. As I went up the security guard asked if I had children, and after a bit of language problems confirmed that I didn’t. Not sure what the problem is with children.

So far, lots of restrictions.

However, it’s curiously fun to wander around and go up to the very top, where unlike viewing platforms with wide expansive views, this one frames the views through open windows in the open walls.

Lots of faded painted symbols on the floor reference domestic clutter, with sofas and tables painted onto the flat surface.

The structure is usually open from March to October on Fri, Sat and Sun afternoons.

It’s a fun 5-10 minutes to visit.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

2 comments
  1. Ben says:
    3 August 2022 at 12:54 pm

    Children are silly and chaotic, the railings are low. A bad combination, probably explains it.

    Reply
    • ianVisits says:
      3 August 2022 at 1:11 pm

      Railing heights are set by safety standards, and here, are the usual height you would expect them to be.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Home >> News >> London Public Art