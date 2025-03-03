Visit a museum inside the Foulness military firing range

If you fancy visiting a small museum in the middle of a military firing range, then you may want to put some dates into your diary.

The Foulness Heritage Centre can be found deep inside a military firing range island on the far edge of Essex facing out to the North Sea. Being military grounds, the whole island is off-limits, save for a few farmers who still live there, and on just one Sunday per month during the warmer seasons, one road opens to the public.

After going through security, and a 5-mile trip through the firing range, a church will appear, and a small village — and a museum. Yes, here in the middle of the firing range is a museum. Foulness Island actually has a lot of history to show off and the museum is very good and worth a visit in its own right, but that it’s so difficult to visit and in such a strange place pushes it to the top of the list of desirability.

Should you fancy a visit, then access is between 11:45am to 4pm, via the security gate at the entrance to Foulness Island. The only way to get to the museum from there is by bicycle or motor vehicle — they frown upon walking.

Get there very early, and if the weather is willing, then they can also offer tractor tours around the island, which you would never otherwise be allowed to see.

The open days take place on the first Sunday of the month from April through to October.

They used to allow anyone to turn up on the day, but now you need to register first, which you can do for the month ahead here.

Entering MOD Shoeburyness via the security gate to visit the Heritage Centre permits you to use the main spine road to travel to and from the village, but for no other purpose or access and visitors must not deviate from this route.

If cycling there, then the nearest railway station is on the C2C line at Shoeburyness, about 2.5 miles away from the security gate.