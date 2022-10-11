A vintage Routemaster bus will be plying the streets of central London from this weekend as a new regular service is launched. Operated by Londoner Buses, the service is very much aimed at tourists, not regulars, as it’s not part of the TfL payment system, but is likely to appeal to anyone looking for a bit of heritage to ride in.

The buses will run every day departing every 15/20 minutes between 9am and 5pm along a route between Waterloo and Piccadilly Circus, via Parliament and Trafalgar Square.

Tickets are valid for the whole day for repeat trips and cost £5 for adults, £3 for children, or £15 for a group of four people. Payment is on the bus using card or cash.

The first day of service will be this Saturday, 15th October.

The first Routemasters entered service with London Transport in February 1956 and the last were withdrawn from regular service in December 2005, although two heritage routes were subsequently operated by Routemasters in central London, the last finally being cancelled in April 2021.

One of the buses being used for this new heritage route is RM1941 (ALD 941B), which was in use on TfL’s heritage route 15 for a while. So it’s returning to its old home once more.