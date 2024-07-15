Video shows people risking their lives at railway crossings

Network Rail has released a video of dangerously close near misses on the railway when people brazenly ignore the stop signs at level crossings.

Although near misses on level crossings are declining, they are still a serious problem. Last year, there were 466 incidents of level crossing misuse and 28 near misses at level crossings across Network Rail’s Wessex route and 258 incidents of misuse and 33 near misses at level crossings across the Kent route.

The video is being released now as July has traditionally been the busiest month for near misses on level crossings. This is probably because of school holidays, which mean more children are around and ignoring the stop signs.

Across the Wessex route, the hotspots for level crossing misuse are:

Farnham = 27 incidents

Star Lane (in Wokingham) = 27 incidents

Addlestone = 20 incidents

Ash = 20 incidents

Poole High Street = 13 incidents

Englemere (near Ascot) = 12 incidents

Mount Pleasant (in Southampton) = 10 incidents

Across Kent and South East London, the hotspots for level crossing misuse are:

East Farleigh (near Maidstone) = 51 incidents

Bax (between Sittingbourne and Faversham) = 11 incidents

Shornemead (in Shorne near Gravesend) = 9 incidents

Whitehall (in Wincheap near Canterbury) = 5 incidents

Gillingham = 4 incidents

More widely, across Network Rail’s Southern region which serves rail passengers and freight operators from Devon in the West to Kent in the East right across the South of England, longer term trends (since 2017) show the number of level crossing misuse incidents has decreased by 15%, but the number of near misses has increased by 31%.

A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesperson said: “Unfortunately we have seen too many times the tragic and life changing consequences of people ignoring the warnings of danger when being near the railway. Sadly some children think the rail tracks look like tempting places to play and don’t consider just how dangerous the tracks can be.”

Another trend identified across the South of England post-Covid reveals an increase in the number of incidents involving dogs and their owners at footpath level crossings, commonly associated with dogs that are poorly trained or not on leads. Network Rail is working with the RSPCA to educate pet owners and the dog walking community.

The national picture

Britain has one of the safest rail networks in Europe however, level crossings are one of the biggest public safety risks on the railway. There have been 117 near miss incidents involving pedestrians on level crossings so far this year – a 30% decrease on the number of recorded incidents at this same point last year.

There are nearly 6,000 level crossings on the rail network across England, Wales and Scotland and the only way to completely eradicate the risk is to close level crossings, with 1,300 crossing closed since 2009. However, closing level crossings isn’t always a realistic option as they play an important role in enabling communities to cross the railway safely.

To help reduce the number of incidents at level crossings, Network Rail is upgrading many of its level crossings through complete closures, building bridges, identifying safer rights of way, installing new barriers and warning systems, or new signage. Network Rail works with partners such as the British Transport Police (BTP) and train operating companies as well as schools and the local community to raise awareness of the dangers of trespassing and misusing level crossing and educate people on how to safely cross the railway.