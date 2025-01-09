Van Gogh exhibition to open overnight before it closes
If you fancy visiting the National Gallery at 2am, you will be able to later this month, as their staggeringly popular Van Gogh exhibition will open throughout the night.
On Saturday 18th January, the gallery will open from midnight to 8am, giving people the double bonus of a last chance to visit the almost sold out exhibition, and do so at a rather unusual hour.
A chance to see sunflowers glowing in the gallery while the moon glows outside and wander home as the partygoers start to stagger out of Heaven nightclub.
You can book tickets here.
With donation
- Adult: £27
- Under 18: Free
- Disabled / Student / Jobseeker / NHS: £25
Without donation
- Adult: £24
- Under 18: Free
- Disabled / Student / Jobseeker / NHS: £22
Fortunately, the Night Tube runs on Friday night / Saturday morning — but note that the Jubilee line won’t be running between Finchley Road and Stratford from 1am to 4:15am.
The gallery is also next to Night Bus Central — the many stops that cluster around Trafalgar Square.
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE
This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.
Thank you