Van Gogh exhibition to open overnight before it closes

If you fancy visiting the National Gallery at 2am, you will be able to later this month, as their staggeringly popular Van Gogh exhibition will open throughout the night.

On Saturday 18th January, the gallery will open from midnight to 8am, giving people the double bonus of a last chance to visit the almost sold out exhibition, and do so at a rather unusual hour.

A chance to see sunflowers glowing in the gallery while the moon glows outside and wander home as the partygoers start to stagger out of Heaven nightclub.

You can book tickets here.

With donation

Adult: £27

Under 18: Free

Disabled / Student / Jobseeker / NHS: £25

Without donation

Adult: £24

Under 18: Free

Disabled / Student / Jobseeker / NHS: £22

Fortunately, the Night Tube runs on Friday night / Saturday morning — but note that the Jubilee line won’t be running between Finchley Road and Stratford from 1am to 4:15am.

The gallery is also next to Night Bus Central — the many stops that cluster around Trafalgar Square.