V&A Museum saves important 12th-century ivory carving for the nation

After launching an urgent appeal earlier this year, the V&A Museum says that it has saved one of the UK’s most important English Romanesque ivory carvings from being sold overseas.

In just under five months, the V&A managed to raise £2 million to buy the rare 12th-century walrus ivory carving depicting the Deposition of Christ from the Cross for the nation, following a temporary export bar placed in November 2023 by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

The 12th-century carving had been on long-term loan to the V&A, but was withdrawn in 2022 when the current owners decided to sell it.

Now that the V&A has been able to buy the carving, it will return to public display in V&A South Kensington’s Medieval and Renaissance galleries later this year.

The sculpture will be reunited with the only known surviving piece believed to be from the same ensemble, a fragmentary ivory carving of Judas at the Last Supper, which was reportedly discovered in Wakefield in the 18th century and given to the V&A in 1949. Both carvings would have likely once formed part of a larger work showing scenes from the Passion of Christ.

While researching whether an export bar should be applied, the arts committee said that the carving was “one of the most culturally and aesthetically significant objects they have considered, and that it could provide vital insight into several aspects of a time from which few objects have survived.”

Dr. Tristram Hunt, Director of the V&A, said: “I am thrilled that the V&A has been able to save this elemental object of English art for the nation. In this small, sublime carving is captured a lost story of Christian culture, Romanesque design and medieval craftsmanship. I am hugely grateful to everyone who so generously contributed to secure this wondrous piece for the national collection.”

The acquisition was supported by a £700,000 grant from the National Heritage Memorial Fund, and a grant of £350,000 from Art Fund, as part of a national public appeal which included support from grant-making organisations, individuals, members of the V&A Director’s Circle and Young Patrons’ Circle, V&A Members and those who left a legacy gift in their Will.

History of the Deposition from the Cross

The Deposition is dated to about 1190-1200, and is likely to have been made in York, North Yorkshire, one of the UK’s most important medieval centres of artistic patronage, trade and religion.

A revealing example of the craftsmanship and taste at the highest levels of society in the north of England in the late 12th century, the Deposition depicts the moment in the story of the Passion in which Christ’s body is lifted from the cross by Joseph of Arimathea. Unique and intimate in its treatment of the subject’s expressions and gestures, the Deposition has attracted praise for both its masterful ivory carving skills and its embodiment of feelings of human suffering, empathy, and compassion.

The Deposition offers a glimpse into the art and craftsmanship of England during the Middle Ages, having survived the widespread destruction of religious art and imagery during the English Reformation of the 16th century.

The ivory carving ranks alongside two 12th-century Romanesque objects of outstanding national importance that are already part of the V&A’s collection: the Gloucester Candlestick, given to the Abbey (now cathedral) of St. Peter, Gloucester, by Peter, Abbot from 1104-1113, and the Becket Casket reliquary enamelled with scenes from the life of St Thomas Becket.