V&A Museum refreshes its theatre galleries to mark a century of collecting

A century after starting its theatre collection, the V&A Museum has revamped its theatre galleries with new displays and put on a temporary exhibition about the bequest that started it all.

It’s had a troubled history though.

The collection’s core was donated in 1924 by the collector, Gabrielle Enthoven, who wanted a dedicated museum of theatre history to be created. She continued to add to the collection until she died in 1950, and it was boosted considerably in 1971 with the donation of the Harry Beard collection.

Separately, the Theatre Museum Association opened their first museum in Leighton House in 1963. In 1974, it was merged with the V&A collection, and in 1987, a dedicated museum opened in Covent Garden.

However, the museum closed in 2007, and the collection was moved to the V&A Museum, where it’s been ever since. Faced with closure in 2021, the display was instead refurbished and reopened last month.

It also reopened with a new temporary exhibition that tells the story of Gabrielle Enthoven’s first bequest and a century of collecting.

Opening with a very very very long glove, the exhibition is a small selection of the choice items from their archive, from old documents to the newest frocks. It’s an eclectic sample, including examples of stage sets for theatre and Glastonbury, early music mixing machines, and quite a lot of sketches by designers.

There’s Kenneth William’s tunic, which he wore in Carry on Cleo, alongside the Queen Elizabeth II dress from The Crown and Lily Savage’s iconic polka-dot outfit.

As I said, it’s a bit of a mix, so you’re not here to learn about a specific aspect of theatre history but to get a snapshot of how the V&A collects the history.

The exhibition also sits next to the refurbished permanent collection.

This has been refreshed rather than radically changed, with the glass cases now filled with more recent acquisitions — so more of the modern TV and stage and less of the older displays. That’s quite a good decision, as it makes the display more relevant to visitors, who are much more likely to recognise what’s on display and have an emotional connection with it.

And a few surprises – the War Horse puppet has been replaced with the His Dark Materials polar bear puppet. No, it wasn’t just a CGI effect.

There’s a Star Wars stormtrooper here as well, because, well, of course there is.

The permanent collection and the temporary exhibition are on the second floor of the V&A Museum, just around the corner from the jewellery and photography rooms.

The exhibition, Enthoven Unboxed: 100 Years of Collecting Performance will be in place until the end of 2025 and is free to visit.