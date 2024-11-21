Urgent appeal to save the London home where Vincent Van Gogh lived

South London’s Van Gogh House museum has launched an urgent fundraising appeal to keep the museum, and its sister art gallery open after a major donor was forced to withdraw from supporting them.

The Van Gogh House museum is the house that Vincent Van Gogh stayed in when he lived in London. 2012 it was bought by two people who wanted to open it as a mix of museum and live-in artists’ residence.

Opened just before the pandemic forced it to close again, it has been open since 2021 for tours and and visits to the changing exhibition space.

The owners are also behind the nearby San Mei Gallery which aims to support and promote young artists.

Last month, their core funder, in response to their own unexpected challenges, was forced to withdraw their funding, which has represented half the running costs of the Van Gogh House and San Mei Gallery.

To keep both the house museum and gallery open so that they can continue their outreach and public activities, they are hosting a sale of artworks and a crowdfunding campaign.

They aim to raise £25,000 from the Crowdfunder and winter fundraiser exhibition artwork sales. This, together with further work they are doing in finding match funders and private donors, will need to raise a minimum of £125,000.

You can read more about the crowdfunder here and the art auction here.