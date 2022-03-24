The London Transport Museum is having a sale on some of its old railway ephemera, with discounts from old tube door buttons to entire train driver seats.

There’s also a load of TfL Rail branded station signs that now need to be replaced with Elizabeth line signs, possibly making TfL Rail the shortest-lived brand on the tube.

Some other old station signs include the platform numbers, old tiles, and bits from inside the trains as well as old Jubilee line train door buttons.

And don’t ignore the door plates, which when cleaned up can make for a nice front door threshold plate.

The sale runs until 31st March, and details are here.