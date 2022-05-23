Published by London News No Comments ↓

Tower Bridge usually opens for cruise ships and sailing ships, but in a couple of weeks time, a tanker ship will be visiting London and passing through Tower Bridge.

(c) Furetank

The chemical tanker, M/T FureVinga is owned by Swedish shipowner Furetank, and is the seventh in a series of ten vessels that are being designed with a special focus on minimal impact on the environment. The vessels have a battery hybrid solution and several innovative features that reduce fuel and energy consumption resulting in extensively lower emissions of CO2, Sulphur oxide, Nitrogen oxide and hazardous particles.

The M/T FureVinga will arrive in London, passing through Tower Bridge on Monday 6th June at 7:30pm, and will moor alongside HMS Belfast. The tanker leaves London on Wednesday 8th June at 7:30am.

The ship is in London for a reception being hosted by the Swedish Embassy for people attending MEPC 78 to show off its environmental credentials. There won’t be any public tours, so this is more a chance for us Londoners to see an unusual visitor to central London passing through Tower Bridge.

