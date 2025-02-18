Unmasking Henry VII: Westminster Abbey investigates its lifelike effigy head to reveal its secrets

A remarkably lifelike effigy head of King Henry VII is currently being scanned by Westminster Abbey to try and work out how it was made and why it’s so lifelike.

The funeral effigy head of Henry VII is thought to be the work of an Italian Renaissance sculptor, Pietro Torrigiano. He came to England after leaving Florence around 1509-10 and may have used a death mask taken directly from the dead monarch’s own face to carve the funeral effigy.

The head was created as part of Henry’s effigy, which was carried on top of his coffin. It was made of straw and wood with a padding of hay covered with canvas and then plaster. Saturated by water during the blitz in the Second World War, the effigy disintegrated, leaving only the head intact.

Researchers from ThinkSee 3D are now using a method called photogrammetry to scan the effigy.

Photogrammetry software converts multiple digital photographs taken all around an artefact into a digital 3D model by looking at multiple surface features on the object and seeing how they seemingly shift from image to image. This apparent shift in the position of a feature allows the software, through triangulation, to determine the depth of that feature. By doing this for hundreds or even thousands of features on an object, it is possible to define an entire surface in 3D. Additionally, the photos can be painted back onto the surface to give the digital model a photographic texture. A good quality digital camera with flash and specialist filters is used to capture several hundred photos during a scan which are then processed later into the high resolution 3D model.

The Abbey hopes that the latest high-resolution modelling, the results of which are planned to be released later this year, will help establish a firmer link between Henry VII’s death mask and Torrigiano’s work.

The Abbey’s Curator, Dr Susan Jenkins, said: “Visitors to the Abbey’s Galleries are fascinated by how life-like Henry VII’s funeral effigy head is. We now hope to prove that sculptor Pietro Torrigiano moulded it from the same death mask that he used for the V&A’s contemporaneous terracotta bust of the king and his magnificent gilt-bronze tomb monument in the Lady Chapel at Westminster Abbey.”