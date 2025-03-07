ULEZ expansion cuts pollution in outer London, study confirms

Reducing the number of polluting road vehicles has reduced the amount of pollution in the air, concludes a TfL and GLA study into the impact of expanding the ULEZ zone to the outer London boroughs.

As the aim of expanding ULEZ was to reduce air pollution and reduce the health impacts of living in areas with poor air quality, this can be said to be a success.

However, as reports go, it’s only really saying what we already knew — fewer sources of pollution means less pollution. It quantified the impacts and gives a lot of detail about how polluting vehicle numbers dropped thanks to the scrappage scheme, and also how air quality improved in the greater London area.

There’s also a look at the impact on local businesses, finding that, contrary to protestor warnings, there hasn’t been a noticeable decline in commercial activity when ULEZ was expanded.

As a report, it’s full of lots of good news.

However, as an impact report, it didn’t examine the issues any other academic report would have when studying the impact of a major health intervention — whether the impact was worth the intervention and what could be done to improve the outcomes or reduce the downsides.

For the report to be of use to other urban and policy planners, it needs to review how the change was implimented and whether other interventions could have delivered the same or more benefit in different ways.

ULEZ was highly controversial, in part due to the speed of how it was implemented, and also because it targeted something that people have a fairly unique personal connection with — their road vehicle. What the report doesn’t look at, and would need to have if it were to be of use in other cities, is whether the way ULEZ was expanded delivered the best health, and yes, political, outcomes for the cost and disruption caused.

What we don’t know — yet — is whether the upheaval caused by the ULEZ expansion could have been reduced or avoided entirely if a different policy approach had been taken.

That’ll have to wait for a more rigorous review of the policy decision.

In the meantime, the report confirms that London’s air is cleaner.

If you want a more tangible measurement, though, think back to when you used to get home after a day out. Did you notice how dirty the water was after you had washed your face? It doesn’t really happen anymore.

The full report is here.