It’s almost hard to believe but the infamous Marble Arch Mound closes in two weeks time, so you better hurry up if you want to visit.

From a blaze of publicity to ignoble infamy when the construction costs soared, almost everything was late, and then even the entry fee had to be scrapped.

I have noted previously, that while not what was planned, it’s still reasonably fun to visit, and the recent addition of the light exhibition inside the Mound, also delivered late, has added to its appeal.

But there’s another way of looking at it – and that is to simply note that it’s an experience and one that you can’t have for very much longer. It’s not the greatest experience, but it’s free, and yes, it’s a pleasantly enjoyable experience at that.

I know that some will refuse to visit because they don’t like Westminster Council and that’s fair enough, but to all the more open-minded out there, look at it as a free bit of fun and ignore the naysayers. After all, it’s likely that it wasn’t your money wasted, nor your councillor who messed up, so why not take in a chance to climb up a free viewing platform.

It closes on Sunday 9th January, so you have just two weeks to climb up to the top.

Book tickets in advance from here.