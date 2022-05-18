Staff at two tube stations, Euston and Green Park will go on strike on Friday 3rd June 2022, citing allegations of bullying behaviour by management. According to the RMT, its members at both stations have suffered years of intimidation, bullying and unjustified sackings of colleagues by a manager who has created a toxic atmosphere in the workplace.

Strike action is set to last all day on Friday 3rd June, which coincides with the Queen’s Jubilee.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our strike on June 3 will cause significant disruption to people wishing to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee. However, if tube bosses do the right thing, and deal appropriately with the manager in question, we can find a just resolution to this dispute.”

The impact on the stations isn’t clear yet, and it may be that they will be able to remain open with reduced staff.

If Green Park closes, as it’s on the Jubilee, Piccadilly and Victoria lines, there are plenty of alternative stations within modest walking distance for people travelling to the Palace and the parks.

Closing Euston station would likely have more of an impact on the wider public though, as it’s the main connection for the National Rail station, so people arriving at Euston mainline station will likely have to walk to King’s Cross to catch a tube train for the Northern and Victoria lines.

The tube lines themselves are not affected by the strike, just the two stations.