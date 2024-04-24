There may be intemittent and short notice tube station closures on Friday and Saturday, as station managers who are members of the TSSA union walk out in a dispute over working conditions.

Station managers who would book for a shift on Friday 26th April will not work, and that will lead to occasional station closures on Friday, and also on Saturday if station managers were due to start work late on Friday evening.

That could affect Night Tube services on Friday night.

TSSA Customer Service Managers will also take part in an overtime ban from 29th April to 5th May, which the union says may lead to station closures at very short notice.

Commenting, TSSA General Secretary Maryam Eslamdoust said “It’s clear that our Customer Service Managers strike on 10 April made a real impact, many stations shut at short notice, and we had overwhelming support from the public. Because of London Underground’s refusal to get back round the negotiating table, we have been forced to take further strike action this week.

“London Underground must now come clean with the public – their refusal to negotiate seriously and fairly with our union will lead to stations closing at the last minute and other stations being understaffed.

“We have made it clear that our union will not accept the continued threats to our members’ roles, locations, terms, and conditions to stand unchallenged. We will continue to take sustained action until London Underground is prepared to negotiate with us in good faith.”

The previous strike on the same dispute saw a number of tube stations closed at short notice, but the impact was not widespread.