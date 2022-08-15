There will be three railway strikes this week, starting this Thursday and running to the end of the week, affecting both the national rail network and the London Underground. Coordinated strike action by the RMT and TSSA unions will create severe disruption for passengers with only about a fifth of services running on around just half of the network across the country.

Thursday 18th August – National rail strike

Friday 19th August – London Underground strike

Saturday 20th August – National rail strike

The strikes will last all day, but due to the disruption caused, some services may close early on the day before the strike, and most services won’t start until late morning the day after the strike.

Due to the effect of the strike on commuters, some large central London venues are also starting to announce early closing on strike days so their staff can get home.

Tube strike

The London Underground and London Overground strike is being called by the RMT union as part of its long running campaign over jobs and pensions for station staff, and will take place on Friday 19th August. TfL is warning that there will be severe disruption to both the Underground and the Overground throughout the day, and that the night services won’t be running.

Although train drivers are not on strike, so the trains could run, many stations will have to close due to a lack of staff. Those stations that can be opened may only open for limited periods and the situation is likely to change throughout the day depending on whether TfL has enough staff to safely keep stations open.

There’s also an unrelated strike on buses in west and northwest London on the same day.

National Rail strike

There will be two days of national rail strikes, affecting not just the mainline railways, but also parts of the London Overground. The national rail strike also affects part of the London Underground that shares tracks with the mainline networks — so the northern end of the Bakerloo line and the District line to Wimbledon and Richmond will be disrupted.

The national rail strike is on Thurday and Friday, but there will be problems restarting services the following morning as well.

For the train companies serving the London area:

Avanti West Coast

They’re warning that they will be running very few trains, and those that can run will be very busy. Recomended only to travel if you have reserved seats.

C2C

C2C will be operating a reduced service from 07:30 – 18:30 on strike days, equating to less than a third of normal service levels, and consisting of:

2 trains per hour from Fenchurch Street to Shoeburyness via Laindon

2 trains per hour from Fenchurch Street to Pitsea via Rainham

No trains will run via Ockendon or Chafford Hundred

Chiltern Railways

They are warning that there will be be no Chiltern Railways service North of Banbury, nor to/from Oxford.

On other parts of the network, they will be able to run:

1 train per hour Marylebone – stations to Oxford Parkway (and vice-versa).

1 train per hour Marylebone – stations to Banbury (and vice versa).

1 train per hour Marylebone – stations to Aylesbury (via High Wycombe, and vice-versa).

1 train per hour Aylesbury Vale Parkway – stations to Amersham (and vice-versa).

East Midlands Railway

Services will start after 7am with reductions throughout the day – a revised timetable for the intercity services out of St Pancras station is on their website.

Elizabeth line

Although the Elizabeth line between Abbey Wood and Paddington is not affected by the national rail strike, there will be a reduced service between Paddington to Reading and Liverpool Street to Shenfield.

Gatwick Express

Gatwick Express services will not run.

Great Western Railway (GWR)

GWR is warning that a significantly limited service will operate in and out of Paddington on the Thursday, and nothing on the Saturday.

Most regional services, includeing London’s Greenford branch line will be closed.

Greater Anglia

Details still to be confirmed, but they expect to run far fewer trains than normal.

Heathrow Express

Heathrow Express services will not run.

LNER

There will be a limited service between London and Leeds/Edinburgh only.

London Northwestern Railway

A limited timetable will be in operation for services between London and Birmingham.

London Overground

There will be a heavily reduced service between 8am and 6pm only.

South Western Railway

A severely reduced service will operate between 7:30am and 6:30pm. Large parts of the network will have no services at all.

Southeastern

There will be a limited service and some routes will be closed.

Southern

There will be a very limited service, with typically two trains per hour into and out of Victoria station.

Stansted Express

To be confirmed.

Thameslink

Thameslink will be running a very limited service with services finishing much earlier than normal and they are expecting severe disruption.

West Midlands Railway

There will be a limited service between Euston and Birmingham

