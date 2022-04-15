A new range of transport themed socks has been released, in collaboration with TfL, each based on a specific aspect of London’s transport. From the tube train to the tube platform edges, buses and tube lines, there are six collections in the range, from The London Sock Exchange.

The socks have been knitted using The London Sock Exchange’s 200-needle knitting process, which compares to most high streets that use maximum ~150 needles. They say their use of more needles results in a finer, stronger, more comfortable finish for the fabric. Each pair of socks also features hand-linked toes, so no nobbly seams around the toe.

The Tube – Inspired by the London Underground trains – this pair features a tube train spiralling around the wearer’s ankle.

The Routemaster – Inspired by the world’s most famous bus: the double-decker red Routemaster – this pair features an all-over pattern made of buses rendered in isometric, 3D form.

The Platform – Inspired by the platform safety graphics including yellow and white lines, and the ‘Mind The Gap’ mantra – this pair features a simple monochrome graphic with yellow and white lines.

Tickets, Please – Inspired by London’s Oyster cards, travelcards and railway tickets – this pair features an all-over pattern built up of colourful tickets familiar to any Londoner.

The Gingerline & H&C designs were inspired by Harry Beck’s map of the London Underground. These socks feature repeat patterns made up of interchange stations as represented on TfL’s line diagrams – creating a polka-dot style sock with a London twist.

The socks are available in single pairs (£12) or special edition giftboxes (£30 or £60) from here.

Dan Zell, Co-Founder at The London Sock Exchange said: “We’re really proud of the socks we’ve made – they’re full of the colour, detail and ingenuity you’d expect from a TfL service, distilled into sock form. I can’t wait to spot them in action on the Tubes and buses of London soon.”

The branding was brokered by TSBA Group, TfL’s global licensing agency.