Transport Secretary orders probe into HS2 costs, rules out Northern extension
The Transport Secretary, Louise Haigh has ordered an investigation into HS2’s costs as she also rules out recent rumours that the line will be extended north of Birmingham.
Following concerns about cost controls at HS2, the Secretary of State has launched an independent review to ensure lessons are learned to support action and to ensure that the costs for HS2 are brought under control.
She has also stated that the government will not be resurrecting Phase 2 of HS2, which was cancelled under the previous administration, saying that HS2’s primary focus now is the safe delivery of th railway between Birmingham and London.
The government is also reinstating ministerial oversight of the project and will host regular meetings between HS2 and both the Transport Secretary and Rail Minister, Lord Hendy, alongside the Chief Secretary to the Treasury.
Separately, the incentives of the main HS2 contractors are also being reviewed, which could result in renegotiating or amending some contracts.
Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said: “One of my first jobs as Transport Secretary has been to urgently review the position I have inherited on HS2.
“It has long been clear that the costs of HS2 have been allowed to spiral out of control, but since becoming Transport Secretary I have seen up close the scale of failure in project delivery – and it’s dire.”
“Taxpayers have a right to expect HS2 is delivered efficiently and I won’t stand for anything less.”
The Major Transport Projects Governance and Assurance Review will be led by senior infrastructure delivery adviser, James Stewart, and will present recommendations back to the government this winter.
It will investigate the oversight of major transport infrastructure projects, including the effectiveness of forecasting and reporting of cost, schedule and benefits, as well as actions to deliver cost efficiencies. The review will primarily draw on experiences of HS2 to date to ensure recommendations and learnings are applied to its delivery as well as to future projects.
A spokesperson for HS2 Ltd said: “We welcome the Secretary of State’s priorities for HS2 Ltd and are committed to working with the new Government to improve delivery. We also fully support James Stewart’s governance review and look forward to his recommendations.
“HS2 Ltd recognises that there are many lessons to be learned from delivery to date and, under new leadership, are actively implementing the changes within our control to stablise costs. HS2 is a complex project of strategic importance to the UK’s rail network, which will not only provide better journeys, more services and fewer delays for rail passengers, but will unlock economic growth and tackle regional inequality.”
—
Updated 15:00 with HS2 statement
The causes of cost overruns in UK infrastructure projects are numerous and complex, but I think they stem from a more widespread set of failures in management orthodoxy, and an unwillingness to challenge a set of failed but entrenched ideas about how organisations, projects and day to day activities should be run.
A few things I would call out are –
(1) The baffling ongoing belief in matrix organisation structures, which fail to hold anyone accountable for anything, and result in poor prioritisation and expensive people working very hard wasting time on low value activities.
(2) An reluctance by management figures to either make effective and prompt decisions or to put their full confidence in and give full support to delegates to do so – effectively a fear of responsibility.
(3) Following from (2), an unhealthy obsession with basing all decisions on raw data rather than trusting the experience of the expensive people who generally know what they’re doing. (And the “data” concerned usually ends up being contrived or gerrymandered to tell whatever story someone wants to tell).
(4) Following from (2), an over-reliance on expensive 3rd party consultants to resolve internal disagreements – effectively management outsourcing leadership to someone else whilst being buried in spreadsheets. (And the expensive consultants tend to favour “solutions” that involve more expensive consultants!)
The idea that a politician “taking charge” is going to fix any of this is laughable though, isn’t it?
So true. Just look at an organisation chart of the NHS.
“The review will primarily draw on experiences of HS2 to date to ensure recommendations and learnings are applied to its delivery as well as to future projects.”
What future projects would benefit if you’re not going to build anything?
So short-sighted, the Elizabeth line was a major overspend [or under budget] yet within a year of its eventual opening it’s now the most successful in the UK. Don’t we know how to plan long term any longer?
I hope they continue to safeguard the route to Manchester. The line should be built one day.