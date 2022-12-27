A strike has been announced by the TSSA union for its members working on the Elizabeth line, with the walkout due to take place on Thursday 12th January 2023. In addition, action short of a strike (effectively comprising a ‘work to rule’ instruction) will run from 12th January to 28th February 2023.
The union says that the dispute is over pay and proposed changes to pensions.
The union says that the walkouts by staff at Rail for London (Infrastructure) Limited — a wholly owned part of TfL are likely to cause disruption on the Elizabeth line as while not that many people are on strike, its members work in essential roles, including Traffic Managers, Service and Infrastructure, and Incident Response Manager grades.
The industrial action follows a ballot in which members voted 90% in favour of strike action and 95% in favour of action short of strike on an 80% turnout – comfortably passing the legal threshold required for industrial action.
Commenting, TSSA Organiser, Mel Taylor said: “Our members have sent the company a very clear message that they are not prepared to be pushed around on pay and pensions.”
“Frankly, we have been left with little option because we know workers at Rail for London Infrastructure (RfLI) are being paid significantly less than equivalent colleagues across the TfL network.”
TSSA members have already rejected a 4 per cent pay rise for this year and 4.4 per cent for next year.
Elizabeth line staff employed by RfLI and members of the Prospect Union have also voted for strike action, but a date hasn’t been set for that yet. That strike would affect maintenance workers, so is less likely to have an immediate impact on passenger services.
Unions are doing there best to kill off rail travel in the UK. Just like they did with steelmaking, mining and shipbuilding.
Yet it’s not the unions that have failed to recruit additional train drivers to operate the train services the TOCs said they would run.
It’s not the unions that have failed to include weekend working in contracts rather than rely on voluntary overtime. That’s down to the TOCs (though some have negotiated such contracts).
None of those issues are anything to do with the Elizabeth line or this strike though.
I completely agree. Children stamping their feet when they don’t get more pocket money. It’s pathetic.
It is not the Trade Unions who are responsible for the killing off our Railways etc. It is the Government who have planned this dispute all along just like their involvement in the Miners strike in the 80s. Trade Unions are standing up for their members and the public by defending their services such as the NHS. They are are standing up for our freedoms which were hard fought for throughout the last century. The rights we have today such as Maternity leave, sickness benefits and holidays etc came about as a result of Trade Union pressure and challenges. We owe our Trade Unions a lot and it is important we get behind them and give them support. The Government support the Employers who in many instances are making huge profits but not reinvesting in badly needed infrastructure etc. The country needs to wake up to the deliberate undermining and attacks on our Trade Unions and freedoms before it is too late. Solidarity with our Trade Unions.
More reasons to go full ATO
I don’t get that, it’s not ASLEF on strike. Maybe read the article.
And pray tell us where the billions it will cost to implement on the entire rail network come from?
And if it was that easy to implement then why did nothing happen in London under the previous mayor to even start the process?
Possibly because it’s not that cheap or easy. But it makes a nice sound bite.
Billions can come from the pensions of trade unionists. It was never implement because trade unions opposed it obviously. They are just looking out for their own jobs and pensions. Trade unions would love the rail to stay in its 1980s state so long as they retire on fat pensions
I think the passengers should go on strike for the whole of 2023 from the 1st of January and stop paying the strikers. Then in 2024 pay them the same as I earn and see how they like it. I am an engineer by trade.
You noticed it’s the infrastructure people, not the drivers. They’d probably be ecstatic with your pay
I would love the passenger’s to go on strike as the fares are paid directly to the government that would bring them to the negotiating table
James when people go on strike your tax money goes to the train companies. The strikers are losing their days pay. The government use your money to go to the train companies its called stalemate. That’s why the new timetables have been reduced across all Tocs The government is happy to handover £3 million every strike day to all the train companies but not to work things out with the unions. This government has been the most wasteful government in history when it comes to money management