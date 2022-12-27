A strike has been announced by the TSSA union for its members working on the Elizabeth line, with the walkout due to take place on Thursday 12th January 2023. In addition, action short of a strike (effectively comprising a ‘work to rule’ instruction) will run from 12th January to 28th February 2023.

The union says that the dispute is over pay and proposed changes to pensions.

The union says that the walkouts by staff at Rail for London (Infrastructure) Limited — a wholly owned part of TfL are likely to cause disruption on the Elizabeth line as while not that many people are on strike, its members work in essential roles, including Traffic Managers, Service and Infrastructure, and Incident Response Manager grades.

The industrial action follows a ballot in which members voted 90% in favour of strike action and 95% in favour of action short of strike on an 80% turnout – comfortably passing the legal threshold required for industrial action.

Commenting, TSSA Organiser, Mel Taylor said: “Our members have sent the company a very clear message that they are not prepared to be pushed around on pay and pensions.”

“Frankly, we have been left with little option because we know workers at Rail for London Infrastructure (RfLI) are being paid significantly less than equivalent colleagues across the TfL network.”

TSSA members have already rejected a 4 per cent pay rise for this year and 4.4 per cent for next year.

Elizabeth line staff employed by RfLI and members of the Prospect Union have also voted for strike action, but a date hasn’t been set for that yet. That strike would affect maintenance workers, so is less likely to have an immediate impact on passenger services.