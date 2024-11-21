Trafalgar Square’s Christmas Tree is on its way to London

The annual gift of a Christmas tree from the people of Oslo in Norway to London has continued when the tree was cut down earlier this morning in woods in the northern part of Oslo.

Every year since 1947, the city of Oslo has gifted a tree to London, and it’s usually cut down at the end of November in a ceremony attended by the Mayors of Westminster and Oslo. The Christmas tree gift from Oslo to London is a significant part of the cities’ shared history, and the symbolism is as important today as it was first started in the dying days of WWII. Over time, the gift has also evolved to represent more than just gratitude; it represents friendship between cities, peace, and solidarity.

Such traditions are important to hold on to in otherwise unstable times.

These days, they also invite local schoolchildren to attend and sing carols, and after a ceremonial few saws of the tree by the dignitaries, the forest workers from Oslo’s Environment Agency do the actual work of cutting the tree down sensibly.

The tree was cut in a wood at Sørkedalen, a valley community frequently used as an entry point to Nordmarka, a large wilderness recreational area north of the capital city of Oslo.

In addition, this year, for the first time, the Lord Mayor of Westminster and the Mayor of Oslo have planted a replacement tree in the forest. In roughly 60 years, a future Lord Mayor of Westminster may choose to fell it to keep the tradition of gifting a tree going for another century or more.

The tree will now travel over 180km to the port of Brevik where it is loaded on a ship to Immingham in Lincolnshire before making the trip to London. This year, the tree is transported from Oslo to Brevik by electric truck, and diesel has been replaced with biodiesel in some of the machines and trucks used during the felling. These measures reduce the Christmas tree’s carbon footprint by 80% and are an important part of making the tradition more environmentally friendly.

The tree will be installed in Trafalgar Square, and the tree lighting ceremony, in the Nordic style with long vertical lines of lights, will take place on Thursday 5th December at 5:30pm. Shortly after, will be the ancient ceremony of the ungrateful Twitter Whingers complaining about the tree.