Football fans will be able to watch the EURO 2022 final between England and Germany in Trafalgar Square this coming Sunday.

There will be space for 7,000 spectators, although there are no reservations, so it’s a case of having to arrive early to get a spot. The site will open at 11am, with the football match due to kick-off at 5pm. The screening will be standing only, so attendees may wish to bring a picnic blanket to sit on (no camping chairs allowed). Accessible viewing space with chairs and space for wheelchairs will be available.

People considering attending the screening are asked to register their interest here by 3pm on Friday 29th July. Registration does not guarantee entry but will ensure people receive updates about the event and help the Mayor’s Office to plan for the screening.

During the semi-final, Trafalgar Square had a capacity of 5,000 people, but this has been increased to 7,000 for the final. However, with gates opening at 11am, for a 5pm start of the match, if you’re not there by lunchtime, you’ll probably not get in.

The entrance to watch the football final is at the northern side of Trafalgar Square, by the National Gallery.

For people getting to Trafalgar Square, there are no planned closures on the London Underground on the day, and the nearest stations:

  • Charing Cross (Northern and Bakerloo lines)
  • Embankment (Circle and District lines)
  • Piccadilly Circus (Piccadilly line)
  • Westminster (Jubilee line)

Fans can also see two EURO 22 Murals in Trafalgar square created with Murwall. The first features Chelsea’s Fran Kirby, and Arsenal’s Leah Williamson and Beth Mead; the other features famous London Landmarks and will be finished live on site. A third mural in Euston Square shows Mead and Williamson with Chelsea’s Millie Bright.

