Tours of the Lord Mayor’s Mansion House

The grand mansion in the City of London, home to the Lord Mayor of London, holds regular public tours of the main state rooms, which resume in the New Year.

Entry is through what is today the main entrance, but it was originally the stables until they quickly realised that smelly horses living under a house were a bad idea. Upstairs is where the main tour starts, and it’s really a “look and wow” type of tour as the interior of Mansion House would put many a palace to shame.

The tours are guided by a City of London Guide and they include the 18th-century public rooms and a brief view of the Harold Samuel art collection. And yes, they include the massive dining room, which is the one shown on the telly for the big formal dinners in Mansion House.

Tours take place roughly every Tuesday, cost £9.50 per person and you can book a tour from here.

Note that photography is not allowed on the tours.