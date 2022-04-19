Published by London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

Although most of St Barts hospital near Barbican is a classic modern hospital building, as an ancient hospital, it also has ancient rooms, and these are now being opened up for regular tours.

The weekly tours will show you the oldest remaining parts of the hospital and also enable you to compare and contrast both 18th and 21st-century hospital architecture and the hospital’s own Church. In addition, there will be the opportunity to view the splendours of the Grade I listed North Wing, the rarely seen paintings by locally born artist William Hogarth, and the magnificent Great Hall.

(c) St Barts Hospital

Ticket sales help support the work of Barts Heritage, take place on Friday afternoons, and can be booked from here.

Barts Heritage is leading the rescue and rejuvenation of the historic buildings of St Bartholomew’s Hospital.

The North Wing of St Bartholomew’s is shortly due to undergo some major restoration work so there may be times when not all areas of this part of the hospital will be completely accessible. All tours are led by a City of London Guide.

As a tip, pay a visit to the Hospital Museum before the tour as you might not have enough time afterwards due to its closing time.

