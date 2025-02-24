Tooting station gets step-free access with two new lifts

Tooting station in south London has gained step-free access after two lifts came into use a couple of weeks ago.

Tooting station runs underneath a road bridge. The ticket hall is at the road level, and then stairs descend to two platforms.

The station is quite tightly hemmed in on both sides, so there was just about enough space next to the stairs to squeeze in two new lifts. Due to the size constraints, these are smaller lifts than Network Rail usually installs, but short of building a large footbridge at the far end of the platform, there wasn’t anywhere else to put the lifts.

Despite the size constraint, the design allowed for lifts with double-sided doors, which is the preferred model for lifts as it allows people to walk in and walk out the other side without having to reverse backwards to leave.

According to a member of staff in the station, the two lifts came into use on Monday 10th February 2025.

The station is served by Thameslink trains.

Thameslink has also invested £57,000 to put in a wide ticket gate for wheelchair users and people with pushchairs or luggage, and will have soon finished refurbishing the front entrance and entire ticket hall, which includes a new ceiling and improved lighting.