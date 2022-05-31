It lasted longer than planned, but one of London’s shortest-lived railway brands carried its first passengers on this day in 2015.

TfL Rail was introduced on 31st May 2015 as a temporary brand name ahead of the launch of the ELizabeth line. Due to last just over three years, it actually survived for seven years. But who expected that at the launch?

The brand owes its origins to a decision in July 2014, when Hong Kong’s MTR was awarded an 8-year contract to operate the Elizabeth line services and some of the stations. As the then-Crossrail project was due to have a phased opening, the intention was to open services on the Liverpool Street to Shenfield line first, followed by the Paddington to Heathrow line, and then the line to Reading, and the central core tunnels, which finally opened last week.

MTR-Crossrail took over the former Greater Anglia services running between Liverpool Street and Shenfield, using trains it inherited from Greater Anglia, quickly repainted as TfL Rail and given a refresh with new seating fabrics so away with old and in with new blue.

And TfL Rail launched on 31st May 2015 – seven years ago today.

The use of the temporary brand name, initially expected to last for just over three years, was to avoid confusing people that these rickety old trains were the brand new Crossrail service – later renamed the Elizabeth line. A couple of years later, the first of the new Class 345 trains that the Elizabeth line uses started to appear on TfL Rail, with the very first service on 22nd June 2017.

The following year, in May 2018, TfL Rail replaced the Heathrow Connect service between Paddington and Heathrow Airport, although due to signalling problems, they had to keep the older trains in service, and only used the Elizabeth line trains as an additional shuttle between Paddington and Hayes & Harlington.

This was supposed to be the last expansion of the TfL Rail service, as it was due to be replaced with the Elizabeth line at the end of 2018, but as we know, that never happened.

So the TfL Rail brand persisted, and in December 2019 took over former GWR services between Paddington and Reading, so Reading, expecting the Elizabeth line actually got TfL Rail.

There have been other changes.

When the Elizabeth line trains first started running from Liverpool Street station, they could only be 7-cars in length as the station platforms needed to be extended, which took place over Easter 2021, allowing full-length 9-car trains to be brought into service.

However, last Tuesday, the TfL Rail brand died.

Due to last for just 42 months, the TfL Rail name eventually doubled its lifespan to last 84 months. It started to be phased out from the start of this month once the opening date of the core tunnels was announced, with stickers and signs slowly being replaced across the entire London transport network.

That work is still underway, with some train tannoys still announcing TfL Rail and some signs still needing covering up, but after a short, if longer than planned life, TfL Rail is now officially dead.