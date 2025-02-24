Tiny Eastenders 40th anniversary exhibition at the Museum of the Home

The Museum of the Home currently has a small exhibition of costumes to mark Eastender’s 40th anniversary.

It’s supposed to be a collection of costumes from the show, which will change each month, so I wasn’t expecting a huge exhibition, but this is small. In fact, when I say small, that’s almost to oversell it — the exhibition is minuscule.

In fact, it took a while to find the display. I had assumed that it might have been downstairs where temporary exhibitions are usually held, but no luck finding it there. It’s not upstairs near the heritage rooms either. Maybe in the modern extension where they have another basement space. Nope, not there either.

In fact, it is in the modern extension, but I only realised it was the exhibition thanks to the Albert Square sign next to it.

I didn’t expect much, but the implication I had taken from their website that there would be at least six costumes on display was itself an exaggeration — there are just two costumes on display.

The display will change each month, presumably two costumes at a time.

It would have been helpful if the website listing had been a bit more honest about the size of the exhibition. If you’re thinking of visiting to see a specific costume that resonates with you, it would be useful to know what’s going to be on display and when.

As it is, it may be something to glance at when visiting the museum, but it is hardly worth a special trip to see.