Tim Dunn’s podcast takes a look at the London Overground’s Weaver line

TfL’s Mind the Gap podcast, hosted by railway presenter Tim Dunn has reached the end of the line, with a final episode about the London Overground’s Weaver line.

The final episode looks at the history behind the textile industry and weaving in east London and the moquette seating designs, which are created through weaving, and used across London’s transport network.

The first part of the episode sees the presenter, historian Tim Dunn, travel on what will become the London Overground Weaver line later this year. Tim speaks to fine artist Anna Ray who has a special family connection to weaving and the history of textile production in east London.

The latter part of the episode brings in Honor Clough from Camira Fabrics who goes into detail on how the famous moquette is woven and created for TfL’s trains and buses. Finally, Claire Dilnot-Smith, a designer at TfL, spills the beans on what goes into designing the moquettes and designs across London’s transport network.

The London Overground line between Liverpool Street, Cheshunt, Enfield Town, and Chingford will be named the Weaver line later this year.

The ‘Mind the Gap’ podcast series was produced by 18Sixty and the Weaver line episode is available on all major podcast platforms.