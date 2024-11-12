Tim Burton tie-in window display at Harvey Nicks

As part of the Design Museum’s ongoing Tim Burton exhibition, there’s a small tie-in window display at Knightsbridge’s Harvey Nichols department store.

Although all the windows have the air of a Tim Burton movie, with surreal landscapes and twisted decorations, only one of the windows has actual Tim Burton movie memorabilia in it.

The sculptures in the window are from Burton’s private collection and are from The Melancholy Death of Oyster Boy & Other Stories, and were previously exhibited globally

The display will be in place over Christmas.