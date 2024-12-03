Tickets go on sale today for V&A’s forthcoming Cartier exhibition

Tickets have gone on sale today for the V&A’s first major exhibition in nearly 30 years dedicated to Cartier jewellery. Opening in April 2025, the exhibition will include more than 350 Cartier objects, including jewels once worn by Queen Elizabeth II.

The exhibition will chart the evolution of the house’s legacy of art, design, and craftsmanship since the turn of the 20th century. At that point, the three grandsons of founder Louis-François set out to create the first globally recognised jewellery house, establishing branches in Paris, London, and New York. With a client list of royalty and aristocracy, Cartier became known as ‘the jeweller of kings and the king of jewellers’.

The exhibition will items from both the V&A and Cartier Collection, as well as previously unseen drawings from the V&A and Cartier archives, together with works lent by His Majesty The King from the Royal Collection, major UK and international museums, and private collections.

Across three main sections, the exhibition will explore the creativity of Cartier and the emergence of its signature style, the legacy of its technical ingenuity and craftsmanship, and its approach to image-making and its relevance in a changing world.

The exhibition will illuminate Cartier London’s history and culminate in a spectacular display of tiaras.

The exhibition Cartier runs at V&A South Kensington from 12th April to 16th November 2025.

Tickets have gone on sale now from here.

Mid-week tickets

Adult (26 years and over): £24

Young people (12-25)/Disabled: £16

Under 12/Universal Credit: Free

Art Fund: £12

Weekend tickets

Adult (26 years and over): £26

Young people (12-25)/Disabled: £18

Under 12/Universal Credit: Free

Art Fund: £13

Members

There is another way of visiting the exhibition, as members can visit for free and as often as they like without needing to book a ticket in advance.

Membership gets you into all the V&A Museum’s exhibitions for free and costs £77 per year — so visit three exhibitions and you’ve covered your costs, plus all the other benefits that membership offers.

Details about the membership scheme are here.